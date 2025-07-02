The Unseen Grind: A Visit to Apple’s Durability Lab

Durability is one of the important parameters that OEMs are focusing on today, as it has a multidimensional impact on consumers and aligns with environmental responsibilities, while increasing device longevity and reliability. During Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, the company gave a select group of participants, including those from Counterpoint, a glimpse into how it builds products to last. We visited one of the 200 labs that Apple operates to conduct rigorous testing of its hardware before it reaches consumers.

Apple has been putting in a lot of effort behind the scenes, which was evident from the robust processes and tests we witnessed in these labs. The end result is that iPhones retain 40% more value than Android devices in the refurbished smartphone market, and when this is married with at least five years of software and security upgrades, it leads to Apple devices entering a second, or even third, life quite effortlessly. This is one of the reasons why iPhones command over 56% share in the global refurbished smartphone market, according to Counterpoint’s data. Other Apple hardware products like Mac, iPad, Watch and AirPods show similar performance in the market.

Let us have a quick deep dive into some of the tests we saw during the walk-through of Apple’s durability lab:

Environmental testing

Here, Apple creates worst-case environmental scenarios across the world in its lab and devices. Since Apple products are available in over 175 countries and are used in a wide range of environments, these tests replicate possible humid and warm conditions and subject Apple hardware to them for hours. We witnessed salt exposure tests running for as long as 100 hours, high light intensity exposure, and exposure to dust from the Arizona desert to analyze what happens when fine sand particles enter the iPhone’s speakers or the charging port. Some tests in the case of AirPods involve producing artificial versions of sweat and earwax. These tests are further tweaked to factor in some of the device usage data Apple has access to, which highlights the labs’ complex efforts to align with changing environments.

Liquid/Water testing

Apple Care (Apple’s extended warranty and support service) gives the company a good background of what its devices have gone through as part of their repairs or while running diagnostics. Devices going through different scenarios, like exposure to liquid or dust, is very common during daily usage. In the IP ratings, IP stands for “ingress protection”, where the first number represents dust and related solid particles, and the second number represents liquids. The IPX chamber in the Apple lab simulates rain and water conditions to assess the water resistance of various products and whether they meet specific water protection levels.

Source: Apple

The IPX chamber test starts with a basic drip ceiling test to simulate rain and basic water ingress. This is followed by simulated water pressure through jets around all corners of the product. Once the product passes this test, it becomes eligible for the IPX5 rating. Then comes the high-pressure water splashing at a distance, which gives the product IPX6 rating, and finally, a pressurized tank simulating water depths gives the product IPX7 and IPX8 ratings on its successful submersion up to one meter and six meters, respectively. Besides, the product is subjected to various liquids, such as sunscreens, perfumes, sodas and juices.

Drop testing

According to Counterpoint’s consumer research, “accidental drop” is among the top three reasons for phone repairs. In the lab, we saw drop tests simulating a variety of randomized, accidental drops that Apple products may experience in everyday use. In fact, to get closer to the real-life scenarios, Apple has developed a robot that drops devices at different angles and even on different surfaces, including particle, granite and asphalt boards. Moreover, each drop is analyzed through an app that is accessed by Apple engineers.

Source: Counterpoint Research

Vibration testing

The last test we witnessed was for vibrations, where different products are tested at different frequencies. These frequencies are simulated through a vibration table to create different shaking environments and impacts that a product may see during transit or other real-world conditions, including for different manufacturers of motorcycles. The vibration table had products tied on top of it for an extended period of time and was subjected to different frequencies.

Source: Apple

As we concluded our tour of the lab, two things struck us. One is how durability and repairability can lead to a design dilemma, as products that are designed to be durable may not necessarily be easier to repair and vice versa. But durable devices might have a net positive impact on sustainability, as they are likely to be used for a longer period of time, with less material going into their repair cycle. In an ideal world, both repairability and durability are central to a circular economy.

The other thing that struck us was Apple’s attention to detail in every aspect, from the individual line items to the sophisticated machinery and testing methodologies. The sheer scale of the testing, with at least 10,000 iPhones rigorously tested before launch, speaks volumes about the depth and breadth of Apple’s quality assurance efforts. This is an area Counterpoint Research is actively tracking through our secondary smartphone coverage.